Two more players from two Premier League clubs have tested positive for the Coronavirus after a second batch of testing.

Players and staff at Premier League clubs across the country received the results of their second round of coronavirus tests on Saturday.

A total of 996 tests were carried out in the second run of mass testing, with the number of tests available to each club increased from 40 to 50.

All 20 clubs have now carried out two rounds of testing, with clubs due to take part in a third round on Monday and Tuesday.

So far, eight positive tests have been returned out of a total of 1,744 tests conducted, the Premier League said.