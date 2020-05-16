A pregnant patient of the COVID-19 has just successfully been delivered of a baby boy at the Gbagada isolation in Lagos.

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, confirmed this on his twitter handle on Saturday.

The Governor said both mother and baby are doing well.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also announced the discharge of 67 more patients from four isolation centres in the state, after testing negative twice for the coronavirus.

He added that the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from Isolation facilities in Lagos now stands at 608.