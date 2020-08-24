Nigeria’s power sector has lost about N468.4bn between January and August 21 this year, that’s according to latest documents covering the industry’s performance.

The loss was caused by gas, transmission, distribution and other constraints.

In a breakdown of the details, the report shows that in January, the sector lost N56.41bn revenue, while in February its revenues dipped by N54.96bn and also plunged byN65.56bn in March this year.

Power sector’s constrained revenues for the months of April were N64.635bn, and in May N61.601bn, June N61.771bn and July, N63.207bn.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria announced on August 20 that the power industry achieved another improved all-time national peak of 5,420.30MW.