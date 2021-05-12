On Wednesday, the nation’s grid collapsed once more, triggering power outages in some parts of the country.

This was stated in a statement signed by the General Manager (Public Affairs) of the Nigerian Transmission Company.

“The transmission company of Nigeria hereby states that at about 11.01 am today, 12th of May, 2021, there was a total system collapse of the grid, as a result of voltage collapse at some parts of the grid,” the statement reads in part.

TCN , therefore, appealed to the general public for patience as it works assiduously to ensure full restoration of the grid and consequently power supply to the remaining parts of the country.