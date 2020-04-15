Port users are gearing up for a showdown with terminal operators and shipping companies at the Lagos seaports.

They are calling for the shutdown of the seaports, if port operators insist on collecting demurrage and storage charges inspite of the directive not to do so by the ports authority.

In view of the presidential order that seaports remain open during the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the managing director, Nigerian Ports Authority had earlier directed terminal operators and shipping companies to grant waivers on demmurage and storage charges to encourage consignees take delivery of cargoes from the ports.

But freight forwarding practitioners are saying that port operators are frustrating the clearance of cargoes from the seaports.

They complain of being exploited through transactional delays caused by port operators

The problem posed by banks not working optimally in compliance to facilitating ports operations is also an issue for contention.