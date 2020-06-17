Popular award-winning broadcaster, Dan Foster has been reported dead.

The versatile radio veteran was said to have died of the novel Covid-19 virus.

His wife, Lovina is reportedly at the Yaba Isolation center, Lagos, on treatment.

He is also survived by three children.

Daniel ‘Dan’ Foster – popularly known as The Big Dawg and Top Dawg was an an Idol series judge and held a similar position with the Got Talent franchise.

Foster worked with numerous radio stations in the United States of America, and Virgin Island, before moving to Nigeria in 2000.