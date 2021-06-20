The Oyo State Police Command have confirmed the assassination of Titus Badejo, a prominent Ibadan radio personality, by unknown gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident in a text message in Ibadan.

Badejo, a former presenter with Naija FM Ibadan, was shot and killed by unknown gunmen outside Club 407 in Ibadan’s Oluyole neighborhood at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the PPRO, investigations are still underway to determine the circumstances behind the crime and apprehend the perpetrators.

“At about 0730hrs, Sunday 20th June 2021, One Damilola Afolabi ‘m’, Manager, at Club 407,Oluyole Ibadan, reported at the Oluyole Divisional Police Headquarters that on Saturday, 19th June, 2021, one Titus Badejo, Journalist and freelance disc jockey with the club, was shot outside the club’s premises by unknown assailants.

“However, comprehensive investigations are in top gear to unravel circumstances surrounding the incident and to apprehend the assailants. Verifiable updates would be provided soonest,” Osifeso said, in the text.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen that the deceased, popularly called ‘Eja nla”, meaning ”Big fish” in English, had been at the club with friends since 9.00pm.

“When he was leaving with his friends in his car around 11:30pm, two masked men on a motorcycle suddenly stopped his car, wielding a gun and asked all of them to lie down.

“He was the only one shot by the gunmen, who left immediately without taking anything or touching the other occupants of the car”, the source said.

His corpse had since been deposited at the morgue of Adeoyo Hospital, Ring road, Ibadan.