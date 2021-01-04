Famous British actress, Barbara Shelley, known as an icon of early horror films has died at the age of 88.

Shelley who was hailed as the ‘technicolour queen of Hammer’ had recently caught Covid-19 in a hospital, but recovered.

Her agent, Thomas Bowington, confirmed the news on Monday.

“She really was Hammer’s number one leading lady and the technicolour queen of Hammer. On-screen she could be quietly evil. She goes from statuesque beauty to just animalistic wildness. She was a regular favourite of Hammer events and autograph shows but also performed on stage with the RSC. It wasn’t the Covid that took her, she had underlying issues,” Bowington said.

According to Bowington, Shelley went into a hospital for a muscle check-up and in that process, she contracted Covid-19.

He explained, “But after that, she had an infection and was in hospital by herself for two weeks before Christmas. It’s most likely Covid is going to come up on the death certificate.”

The London-born actress was the star of 1950s and 1960s Hammer Horror films including The Gorgon, opposite Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee; Dracula, Prince Of Darkness and Rasputin, The Mad Monk, both also starring Lee; and Quatermass And The Pit, as well as Blood Of The Vampire, and Village Of The Damned.

Shelley also appeared in the Doctor Who episode Planet Of Fire, starring Peter Davison as the fifth Doctor.

The star – who was born Barbra Kowin in 1932 – was also known for TV roles in series including The Saint, The Avengers, The Borgias, Blake’s 7 and Crown Court, and later played Hester Samuels in EastEnders.

In 2010, writer and actor Mark Gatiss interviewed Shelley about her career at Hammer Films for his BBC documentary series A History Of Horror.