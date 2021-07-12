The Holy See announced on Monday that Pope Francis, who underwent intestinal surgery in Rome on July 4, will remain in the hospital for a few more days.

Pope Francis has completed his post-operative period and will stay at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Hospital for a few more days to “best optimize the medical and rehabilitation therapy,” according to the head of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni.

The Holy See announced on July 4 that Pope Francis had undergone elective colon surgery at the Agostino Gemelli Hospital. The operation lasted three hours, according to Matteo Bruni, the editor of the Director of the Holy See Press Office, and a Vatican spokesperson said Pope Francis would have to stay in the hospital for a week unless complications arise.

Pope Francis made his first public appearance since his operation last Sunday, speaking to the public from the hospital’s balcony.

Since his election to the Apostolic throne in March 2013, Pope Francis has rarely sought medical help, and the last surgery he underwent was a cataract surgery in 2018.

