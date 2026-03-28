Pope Leo XIV on Saturday condemned the widening divide between the rich and the poor, highlighting the moral responsibility of wealth amid a world increasingly marked by conflict. The American pontiff made the remarks during a brief visit to Monaco, the tiny Catholic principality on the French Riviera known as…...

Pope Leo XIV on Saturday condemned the widening divide between the rich and the poor, highlighting the moral responsibility of wealth amid a world increasingly marked by conflict.

The American pontiff made the remarks during a brief visit to Monaco, the tiny Catholic principality on the French Riviera known as a playground for millionaires.

The stop marks the first Western European trip of his papacy, surprising many observers given Monaco’s small size but global visibility.

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From the balcony of the Prince’s Palace, Pope Leo XIV condemned what he called “unjust configurations of power, structures of sin that dig chasms between poor and rich, between the privileged and the rejected, between friends and enemies.”

He urged the wealthy to use their resources responsibly, saying, “Wealth should serve law and justice, especially at a historical moment when displays of force and the logic of omnipotence wound the world and jeopardise peace.”