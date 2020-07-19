Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a Policewoman, her daughter and four other persons at Janruwa, a community along Sir Patrick Yakowa way in Kaduna metropolis.

The incident according to eye witnesses happened on Saturday night, around 10pm.

They say the bandits stormed the community and started breaking into houses in a commando style.

Four houses were raided, and among those kidnapped are two female teenagers, a woman, two young men and a grown up man.

Most of the victims were picked through the windows after shattering the glasses and removing the burglaries.

The police in the state say they are investigating the matter.