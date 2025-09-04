The Rivers State Police Command has cautioned young women that collecting transport money from men without showing up for scheduled meetings constitutes a criminal offence....

Police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, issued the warning in a video shared on her Facebook page, describing the practice as “obtaining money under false pretence.”

https://x.com/instablog9ja/status/1963284303996952842

“Why would you collect a transport fare from a man without going to see him? It is an offence,” she said.

She explained that the act is punishable under Section 419 of the Criminal Code, which criminalises obtaining money by false pretence.

Convicted offenders could face up to three years in prison.

Iringe-Koko urged women to desist from such dishonest behaviour, stressing that what may seem harmless could have serious legal consequences.