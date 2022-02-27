Police Uncover Kidnappers den in Abuja

Federal Capital Territory, FCT, police command says it has uncovered a kidnappers’ den in a forest within the Kuje area of Abuja.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, in a statement disclosed that operatives of the command rescued at least eleven (11) abductees kidnapped in Gwargwada community, Kuje area of the territory on February 17, 2022.

The PPRO noted that the operation, which took place on Saturday, followed prompt response by the command following a report that some members of the community were whisked into the forest by unscrupulous and misguided criminal elements.

She said the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, FCT Command, CP Babaji Sunday had directed the operatives to further comb the forest to arrest the criminal elements and rescue other victims.

The Police added that the rescued victims are already receiving necessary medical evaluations and will be reunited with their families as soon as they are confirmed medically stable.