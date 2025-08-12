The Nigeria Police Force has launched an investigation into Fuji music star, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, following a petition from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) alleging unruly behaviour that obstructed the safe operation of an aircraft....

The alleged incident occurred on 5 August 2025 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and is said to contravene the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations, 2023.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the Commissioner of Police, Airport Command, to conduct a thorough probe to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure appropriate action is taken.

Police spokespersons said the Force remains committed to safeguarding safety and security within Nigeria’s aviation sector and will continue working closely with aviation stakeholders to enforce compliance with relevant laws.