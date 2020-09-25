The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Olusegun Odumosu has confirmed the readiness of the command to work with the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, in capturing the biometrics of Lagosians, and Nigerians by extension, to boost forensic investigation and curb crimes in the state.

The police boss gave the assurance on Thursday 24th September 2020, when the Regional Coordinator of the Commission, Funmi Opesanwo, led her team to the office of the Commissioner of Police at GRA Ikeja, on a courtesy visit.

CP Odumosu after his interaction with the NIMC team instantly swung into action and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Finance and Administration, DCP Oqua Etim, to instruct all police personnel within the state, who have not been captured by the commission, to do so immediately; and an office within the State Headquarters Ikeja, be set aside for the Commission to commence the exercise as soon as possible.

He further emphasized on the importance of biometric and database management to the prevention and detection of crimes, proper identification of residents, and having an accurate population of Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

In her remarks, the Regional Coordinator, Funmi Opesanwo, who was accompanied by the Lagos West State Coordinator, Olumide Aremu, head of Administration, Ajibola Odedeji, and others, seized the opportunity to enlighten the police and Lagosians on the importance of biometric capturing management to the security of lives and property, Nigeria’s safety, good governance, and international reputation.

She charged Lagos residents to make themselves available for the capturing, which is absolutely free, across the state, as such will avail them the grace of having their National Identity Cards and numbers(NIN).