The Lagos State Police Command has announced that it will carry out an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) simulation exercise at Eko Atlantic City on Thursday, 28 August 2025.

The exercise, to be conducted by the Nigeria Police Explosives Ordnance Disposal–Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Unit, is part of efforts to boost the Force’s preparedness and response to bomb-related emergencies.

According to the Command, the drill will involve controlled detonations by specialised units trained to handle explosive threats.

Members of the public have been advised not to panic on hearing blast sounds during the exercise, as there will be no shrapnel or associated danger.

Residents, workers and visitors in and around Eko Atlantic City have also been urged to remain calm and continue their lawful activities.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, reassured Lagosians that adequate safety measures are in place to protect lives and property.

He appealed for public cooperation and understanding during the exercise, stressing the Command’s commitment to the safety and well-being of all residents.