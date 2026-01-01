The Nigeria Police Force has announced the suspension of the planned nationwide enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit policy following an interim order of the court restraining the exercise. Recall that the Force had announced on 15 December 2025 that enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit policy w...

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the suspension of the planned nationwide enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit policy following an interim order of the court restraining the exercise.

Recall that the Force had announced on 15 December 2025 that enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit policy would resume from 2 January 2026 as part of efforts to enhance public safety and internal security.

According to a Thursday statement signed by the Force spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the suspension complies with a court directive issued to the force on 17 December 2025.

The statement reads, “However, subsequent to this announcement, the Nigeria Police Force was served with an interim order of court in Suit No. HOR/FHR/M/31/2025, issued on 17th December 2025, restraining the Force from proceeding with the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit policy pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit or the vacation of the order.

“In line with constitutional obligations and respect for judicial authority, the Nigeria Police Force has entered appearance in the matter, raised preliminary objections, and formally applied for the vacation of the interim order. The court has adjourned the case to 20th January 2026 for further proceedings.”

“Accordingly, and strictly in compliance with the subsisting court order, the Nigeria Police Force has placed the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit policy on hold nationwide, pending the decision of the court,” the statement concluded.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, affirms that the Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in upholding the rule of law while discharging its primary mandate of protecting lives and property.

Egbetokun added that the Force will continue to deploy lawful, intelligence-driven strategies to address security challenges and safeguard public safety across the country.

The Force also assures members of the public that it will communicate further developments and issue clear and appropriate guidance following the court’s determination of the matter, in the overriding interest of public order and national security.