At least, seven Boko Haram insurgents were killed when Nigerian troops, comprising soldiers and police operatives repelled a terrorists attack targeting a convoy of the Borno State Government officials, along Monguno- Nganzai road.

An intelligence source told TVC News that the government officials were returning from Monguno, where they went to distribute relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons, when their convoy came under heavy attack by the terrorists who rode on several guntrucks.

According to the source, a security team headed by Chief Superintendent of Police Muhammed Ibrahim, as well as a team of soldiers, swiftly engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle, which lasted over 15 minutes.

It was gathered that seven insurgents were instantly gunned down, while one was arrested.

It was also said that three soldiers were injured during the encounter and were immediately rushed to a Hospital in Maimalari for treatment.