Sokoto state police command says it has commenced the trial of a police sergeant that shot and killed one person and injured three others while on special duty at the Stan Palace where a special prayers was held for the nation’s sixtieth anniversary .

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohammed Abubakar Sadiq and made available to newsmen in Sokoto

According to the statement, Sergeant Bello Garba serving at Counter Terrorism Unit Base 18 Gusau, attached to government house Sokoto was on special duty at Sultan Palace, where he shot and killed Aminu Abdularahman.

The police described his action as unprofessional, unwarranted used of fire arm without justification.

Three other persons Junaidu Abba . Babangida Muhammad and Awaisu Alti all indegenes of Sokoto, sustained various degrees of injuries

The statement also revealed that the police commissioner has charged the State Criminal Investigation Department to launch a discreet investigation in order to unravel the circumstances surrounding the situation.

The Commissioners also cautions that Officers and men of the Command must deploy all professional acumen at their disposal including psychological capacity in order to enhance the safety of the people of the state and not to resort to using same against the populace.

Tambuwal denies

Meanwhile, Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tambuwal has refuted allegations and reports circulated in the media that a policeman attached to his convoy shot one late Abdulrahman Aminu, aka Banna.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor , Muhammad Bello and made available to newsmen in Sokoto.

Governor Tambuwal rejected the claims Saturday when he along with the state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, condoled the family of the victim of the Friday shooting at Sultan Bello mosque in the state capital.

He described the incident which claimed the life of Abdulrahman Aminu of Galadanci area and resulted in three other persons sustaining injuries as “unfortunate, inhuman and condemnable.”