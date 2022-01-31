Police secure release of 32 Kidnap victims in Zamfara

Police in Zamfara have again secured the unconditional release of thirty two Kidnap Victims in the state.

The victims who are mostly indigenes of Niger and Kaduna states were rescued in in Dansadau forest after Two Months in Captivity. They are mostly men with few Nursing Mother’s, children and the aged

Some of the Victims according to the police were reunited with their families due to some reasons

This is the fourth time in one month police in Zamfara is securing the release of Kidnap Victims

A Notorious Bandit Leader Bello Turji had earlier this month voluntarily released sixty eight of his Victims after about two months in Captivity.