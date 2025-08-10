The Nigeria Police Force, in its sustained fight against cyber-related crimes and in protection of national security, has recorded a significant legal victory with the conviction of twenty-one (21) foreign nationals involved in a high-profile cybercrime syndicate uncovered in Abuja in November 2024....

It will be recalled that on Saturday, 3rd November 2024, acting on credible and actionable intelligence, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force carried out a well-coordinated raid on a building located at Jahi, Abuja. The operation, which was part of a broader cybercrime crackdown, resulted in the arrest of 130 suspects, comprising 113 foreign nationals, predominantly of Chinese and Malaysian origin, and 17 Nigerian collaborators. These suspects were implicated in activities including large-scale internet fraud, hacking operations, and other cyber offences capable of undermining Nigeria’s national security and economic stability.

Following meticulous and painstaking investigations, the suspects were arraigned in court on December 2nd, 2024. The trial process, which involved the presentation of robust digital forensic evidence and expert testimonies, has progressed steadily through the judicial system. As of Friday, 1st August 2025, twenty-one (21) of the accused have been convicted and sentenced by the competent court of jurisdiction. Prosecution of the remaining defendants continues, with the Police working closely with the Ministry of Justice to ensure full accountability.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has reaffirmed the continuous dedication of the Force to intensifying the fight against all forms of cybercrime.

He emphasized that the conviction sends a strong message to both local and international cybercriminal networks that Nigeria will not serve as a safe haven for criminal enterprises.

The Force assures members of the public that it will continue to deploy cutting-edge technology, international collaboration, and diligent investigative processes to dismantle organized cybercrime groups.

Further updates on the ongoing prosecutions will be provided as the cases progress in court