Men of the Police Elite Squad Operation Zenda in Benue State has rescued the wife of the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mrs. Ann Unenge.

During the rescue operation, three kidnappers were killed by the police.

Mrs. Unenge was kidnapped on the 30th of July, 2021.

The state governor, Samuel Ortom confirmed the incident to journalists in Markudi, where he called on the Federal Government to clamp down hard on bandits and kidnappers.

He expressed concerns over the growing cases of kidnapping and other organised crime across the country, asking the Federal Government to take on them heads-on.

Advertisement

He assured that all hands will be on deck to ensure the release of the victim.

Governor Ortom also expressed optimism that the nation would surmount all her security challenges.