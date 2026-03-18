Oyo State Police Command has confirmed a kidnapping incident at the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria, Idi-Ayunre area of Ibadan, with two victims rescued and three suspects arrested. According to the Command, the incident occurred on Wednesday at about 12:23 p.m., when representatives of the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria,…...

Oyo State Police Command has confirmed a kidnapping incident at the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria, Idi-Ayunre area of Ibadan, with two victims rescued and three suspects arrested.

According to the Command, the incident occurred on Wednesday at about 12:23 p.m., when representatives of the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria, Ogun State Chapter, were attacked by unidentified armed men while at the CRIN nursery site to submit cocoa seedlings for the 2026 planting season.

Security operatives, including the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, local vigilante groups, and the Amotekun Corps, were immediately deployed to the scene following a distress call.

The combined team engaged the attackers in a coordinated operation, leading to the rescue of two male victims, while three suspects were apprehended and are currently in police custody.

The Police say efforts are ongoing to rescue other victims, with intensified bush-combing operations and a sustained manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

The Command also assured residents of its commitment to protecting lives and property, urging members of the public to remain calm and provide useful information to support ongoing security operations.