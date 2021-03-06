Osun State Police Command has rescued seven commuters kidnapped along Osogbo-Ibokun road on Tuesday evening.

In a release signed by the Osun State Police Public Relations Officer Yemisi Opalola, the victims were released due to the pressure mounted on the abductors by the combined team of Security agencies.

The victims are expected to be reunited with their family soon.

The statement appealed to people of the state to continue to collaborate with the police to get rid of criminal elements.