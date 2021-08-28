The police in Kwara state have rescued the 300 level mass communication undergraduate of Kwara State University, Malete, Khadija Isiaq from her abductors.

Khadija Isiaq a 300 level Kwara State University Student was kidnapped almost a week ago.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Kwara state command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi added that six suspects in connection with the kidnap were also arrested with some weapons.

He disclosed that the suspects will soon be charged to court.