The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of one of four kidnapped victims around Cocoa Research Institute, along Ijebu Ode road, with his vehicle also successfully recovered. According to the Command, the Commissioner of Police has directed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, alongside other teams, to reinforce the Divisional Police…...

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of one of four kidnapped victims around Cocoa Research Institute, along Ijebu Ode road, with his vehicle also successfully recovered.

According to the Command, the Commissioner of Police has directed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, alongside other teams, to reinforce the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Idi-Ayunre Division and other operatives in an ongoing intensive bush-combing operation aimed at rescuing the remaining victims.

The police public relations officer, Oyo command, Olayinka Ayanlade, also revealed that the rescued victim is currently in safe custody and undergoing debriefing, while efforts continue to secure the release of others still in captivity.

In a similar development, the command confirmed the successful re-arrest of a suspected kidnapper who had earlier escaped from police custody, an incident which generated public concern and protests within the affected community.

The statement reads, “On the 17th of March, 2026 at about 11:30 p.m., operatives attached to Ojongbodu Area Command, while on routine stop-and-search patrol at Irepo Junction, Ojongbodu area of Oyo, intercepted a suspicious individual observed trekking within the vicinity. The individual was promptly stopped and subjected to questioning.”

The statement added, “Upon interrogation, he was identified as one Ayomide Kareem, male, aged 25 years, of Osorun’s Compound, Oyo.

“Further checks confirmed that he is the same suspect who had earlier escaped from police custody at Jobele Division on the 10th of March, 2026 in connection with a case of suspected kidnapping.”

The statement revealed that the suspect is currently in custody and assisting the police with ongoing investigations.