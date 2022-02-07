Police rescue five kidnap victims in Zamfara

Five kidnap victims have been rescued by security operatives in Zamfara State.

Four of the victims are natives of Zuru in Kebbi State while the other is from Kontagora , in Niger State

Addressing Newsmen at the police Headquarters in Gusau, spokesperson of the command Superintendent Mohamned Shehu says they were abducted along Yankara – Tsafe Road

According to him, the victims were rescued unconditionally by troops during an extensive search and rescue operations by Security Operatives in Kunchin kalgo forest in Tsafe Local Government Area.

The victims have spent eleven days in the Hands of their Captors.

The Zamfara Police imagemaker added that the rescued victims have undergone medical treatment and have been debriefed.

