Katsina state police command has rescued nine people kidnapped by bandits at mahuta ward of Dandume local government on Thursday 7th of July.

The bandits riding on motorbikes invaded kirijam village in the late hours of Thursday and catered away with valuables and held nine people hostage.

On receipt of the report, the Divisional police led a team of operatives to ambush the criminal’s on their way back to the forest and engaged them into a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them.

According to a press release issued by the public relations officer of the command Gambo Isa; the doggedness, and courage of the police team made the bandits abandon the victims and items stolen and flee into the forest with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

The Command urges members of the public to cooperate with security agencies working at the frontline areas by giving credible information on bandits and their collaborators, especially those supplying them with arms and ammunition, and other essentials.

The victims were not harmed and have since been reunited with their families.