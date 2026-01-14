The Oyo State Police Command, in its commitment to safeguarding lives, protecting property, and maintaining law, has rescued a 60-year-old kidnap victim, Isiaku Saidu, in Iseyin, Iseyin Local Government Area of the state. In a Tuesday statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ol...

The Oyo State Police Command, in its commitment to safeguarding lives, protecting property, and maintaining law, has rescued a 60-year-old kidnap victim, Isiaku Saidu, in Iseyin, Iseyin Local Government Area of the state.

In a Tuesday statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, the intelligence operations and proactive interventions led to the arrest of three notorious members of another kidnapping syndicate in the Itesiwaju Local Government Area of the state.

Ayanlade explained that the successful operations followed a directive by the state Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, that no stone should be left unturned to ensure the security of lives and property across the state.

The statement reads, “Over the past week, the Command has recorded multiple operational successes, including the foiling of kidnapping attempts, the rescue of abducted victims, and the arrest of murder suspects.

“Oyo Police Foil Kidnapping Operation in Budo, Iseyin, On 11th January 2026, armed hoodlums numbering about five, armed with guns and cutlasses, invaded Budo via Bassi Camp in Iseyin and abducted Isiaku Saidu, male, 60 years. Upon receipt of this information, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, directed that everything must be done to rescue the victim and apprehend those responsible.”

The statement added, “Premised on this directive, the Divisional Police Officer, Ago-Are, in joint operation with partner agencies, embarked on aggressive patrols and bush-combing operations, which led to the discovery of the hideout of the suspected kidnappers. Upon sighting the combined team, the suspects opened fire, engaging the operatives in a gun duel.

“This confrontation resulted in the neutralisation of one suspect, while another was arrested and is currently cooperating with the ongoing investigation. The remaining suspects fled the scene with bullet wounds.

“Members of the public are urged to alert the police if anyone with bullet injuries is seen in and around the area. This operation underscores the Command’s swift, proactive response to threats against the public and sets the stage for further intelligence-led intervention.”

In another intelligence-led operation, police rescued a Kidnapped Victim at Gelede Camp in Komu following the disruption of the Budo kidnapping attempt.

According to the statement, the Command’s vigilance extended to Komu, where Hussinat Abubakar, a female, had been abducted at Gelede Camp.

The Commissioner of Police directed that no stone should be left unturned until her safe rescue and reunification with her family was ensured.

The statement reads, “Acting on this directive, the Divisional Police Officer, Komu, in collaboration with partner agencies, embarked on rigorous and aggressive bush-combing operations.

“These efforts led to the rescue of the kidnapped victim without a dime being paid and the arrest of three suspects: •Kari Ibrahim, male, 22 years •Dure Jimoh, male, 25 years •Abubakar Sidi, male, 55 years.”

The statement added, “The suspects have confessed to their involvement in the crime. Investigations continue to apprehend the remaining members of the syndicate. The victim is receiving treatment and all necessary support at the hospital, while the suspects will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation. Additionally, six expended cartridges were recovered at the scene.

“This operation highlights the Command’s determination to secure victims of crime promptly and prevent ransom payments that embolden criminals.”

CP Femi Haruna commends all officers involved in the operations for their professionalism, courage, and swift action, which have led to the arrest of dangerous criminals, the neutralisation of threats, and the safe rescue of kidnapped victims.

Haruna reiterated the command’s commitment to maintaining law and order, preventing crime, and bringing offenders to justice.

He urged residents to remain vigilant, cooperate with the police, and report any suspicious activities to the nearest station to aid in safeguarding lives and property.