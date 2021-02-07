Zamfara state Police Command has rescued five kidnap victims, recovered eleven rustled cows and one motor vehicle

The Kidnap victims who were abducted behind Namoda Secondary school and Zangon Danbade were rescued by troops of operation Puff harder Unconditionally

A statement signed by the police public relations officer of the command Supritendant Shehu Mohammed says, eleven rustled cows and a Honda motor vehicle were also recovered in Birnin Magaji and Gusau local government areas of the state

The cows which is suspected to have been stolen in Maradun local government area is are with the police and investigation and identification of rightful owners is ongoing

The statement adds that discreet investigation is being carried out by the State Criminal Investigation Department with a view to arresting the suspects and charge them to court for prosecution.

The police however appeal to residents to always assist with useful information to clampdown on criminals.