The Zamfara State Police Command has successfully foiled a bandit attack in Kuraje village, Damba area of Gusau Local Government, rescuing 25 abducted victims, including ten women and fifteen children.

The incident occurred on Friday, November 21, at around 9:45 pm, when a large group of armed bandits, reportedly firing sporadically, stormed the community and abducted residents.

This was disclosed in a statement by Yazid Abubakar, Zamfara Police Public Relations Officer, on Saturday, November 22.

Upon receiving the distress call, joint patrol teams from Damba Division and the Department of Operations in Gusau, in collaboration with the Community Protection Guards (CPG), swiftly mobilized to the scene.

The security operatives pursued the bandits and engaged them in a coordinated operation, resulting in the safe recovery of all abducted victims.

The statement reads: “On 21st November 2025 at about 2145hrs, a group of armed bandits in large numbers, wielding dangerous weapons and firing sporadically, attacked Kuraje village in the Damba area of Gusau LGA. During the attack, the assailants abducted ten (10) women along with fifteen (15) of their children, all residents of the community.

“Upon receiving the distress report, joint Police patrol teams from Damba Division and the Department of Operations, Gusau—working in collaboration with the Community Protection Guards (CPG)—swiftly mobilized to the scene. The team confirmed the incident, pursued the fleeing bandits, and engaged them in a coordinated and strategic operation.

“Thanks to the professionalism, gallantry, and swift response of the operatives, all twenty-five (25) abducted victims were successfully rescued unhurt. They were immediately relocated to Sabongari Damba for safety and proper profiling.

“The rescued women and children have since been reunited with their families.

“The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, psc+, commends the bravery and dedication of the officers involved in the operation. He reassures the public of the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state.“