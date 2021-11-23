Police rescue 24 kidnapped victims in Zamfara State

The Police in Zamfara State have secured the release of twenty four kidnapped Victims in the state

Among the Victims are four students of the Government secondary School Birnin Yero in Shinkafi local government who were Abducted while writing their final WAEC examination.

Eleven travellers abducted along Tsafe Gusau road were also part of the rescued persons.

They were rescued after sixty days in Captivity

The police also Announced ban on travellers in and outside the state from eight o’clock in the evening.