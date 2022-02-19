Police Rescue 24 Kidnap Victims Abducted In Bungudu LGA of Zamfara

Twenty four Kidnap Victims were rescued unconditionally by troops of Tactical Operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command
One of the Victims is currently receiving Medical treatment at an undisclosed Hospital in the state
She sustained gunshot wounds during exchange of fire between troops and the bandits
The victims are natives of Gurgurawa Community in Bungudu local government area of Zamfara State\
They were abducted when armed Men invaded their Communities Friday night and kidnapped Scores of locals
The police at a press conference says they were rescued when troops engaged the bandits in a gun duel that led to their rescue
Among the victims are Nursing Mother’s and two Toddlers aged one year four Months and Seven Months old
Addressing Newsmen at the Zamfara State Police Command Superintendent Mohammed Shehu says the police is committed to sustain the tempo and ensure Communities are safe
The Police adds that the victims will undergo Medical treatment before reuniting them with their families
The rescue of the twenty four Kidnap Victims brings to total two hundred and One Kidnap Victims Unconditionally Rescued within two months by Troops in Zamfara.