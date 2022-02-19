Police Rescue 24 Kidnap Victims Abducted In Bungudu LGA of Zamfara

Twenty four Kidnap Victims were rescued unconditionally by troops of Tactical Operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command

One of the Victims is currently receiving Medical treatment at an undisclosed Hospital in the state

She sustained gunshot wounds during exchange of fire between troops and the bandits

The victims are natives of Gurgurawa Community in Bungudu local government area of Zamfara State\

They were abducted when armed Men invaded their Communities Friday night and kidnapped Scores of locals

The police at a press conference says they were rescued when troops engaged the bandits in a gun duel that led to their rescue

Among the victims are Nursing Mother’s and two Toddlers aged one year four Months and Seven Months old

Addressing Newsmen at the Zamfara State Police Command Superintendent Mohammed Shehu says the police is committed to sustain the tempo and ensure Communities are safe

The Police adds that the victims will undergo Medical treatment before reuniting them with their families

The rescue of the twenty four Kidnap Victims brings to total two hundred and One Kidnap Victims Unconditionally Rescued within two months by Troops in Zamfara.