The Edo State Police Command has rescued 16 out of 18 passengers abducted on Friday night along the Benin–Abuja highway.

The victims, who were travelling to Abuja in an Edo Line bus, were taken by armed men during the attack.

Police spokesman SP Moses Iyamu confirmed the development on Saturday, saying the rescued victims had been debriefed.

He added that a manhunt for the remaining two victims was ongoing. “Rescue search has been intensified in collaboration with local vigilance groups and hunters to ensure the safe release of the other passengers,” Iyamu said.

The incident has sparked renewed calls for tighter security along major highways connecting the South-South to the nation’s capital.