Police in Zamfara have neutralised Unspecified number of armed robbers suspected to be bandits in Bakura local government area of the state

The criminals were killed near Dogon Karfe village when they blocked the ever busy Sokoto – Gusau road with the intention to robb innocent commuters of their valuables

The bandits numbering over two hundred blocked the road Sunday afternoon with sophisticated weapons

A press statement by the police says troops of the Police Tactical operatives deployed to safeguard the road against any invasion by criminal elements foiled the attack

The statement adds that at the end of the gun battle that lasted for hours, many bandits were fatally injured as many escaped to the forest with gun wounds.

The bandits according to the police managed to evacuate the corpses due to their large number that was believed to be over two hundred

The road has been cleared for motorists and other road users with rigorous confidence building patrol being intensfied by troops to avert further road blockage or any related crime.

Authorities of the police However says, bush combing of the sarrounding forest is being conducted by combined Police Tactical operatives including Special Forces to arrest the perpetrators.

This incident is coming less than twenty four hours after the state Governor Bello Matawalle confirmed the killing of forty five persons by armed Bandits in Zurmi Local government Leading to the indefinite suspension of the paramount ruler of the area allegedly to be involved in banditry activities