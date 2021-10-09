Police repell attack on Station by unknown gunmen in Enugu

Operatives of the Enugu State Police command on Friday repelled what could have been a bloody attack on Aguobu Owa police station in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state

According to village sources, the attack was repelled by officers on duty who put up appreciable resistance.

One of the sources told our correspondent said the gunmen stormed the station at about 9am in a black Toyota car but met stiff resistance from the officers on ground.

The source disclosed that in the course of the exchange of gunfire, a police officer sustained a bullet wound and quickly rushed to a hospital where, he was receiving treatment.

“The guys numbering about five came around 9am. They were driven in a car that looked like Toyota Corolla or Camry.

“It was exactly about 9.03 am that we started hearing heavy gunshots. We thought it was the usual victory gunshots until the sound continued. Few minutes later, they drove away but the policemen in the station continued shooting.

“It was around 9.48 am that the policemen drove one of their colleagues out. We later learned that he sustained injuries. But they did well,” a source said.

A police source also disclosed that many of the attackers escaped with serious gunshot wounds.

Confirming the incident, the command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe said: “Full-scale investigation has commenced to fish out the yet-to-be identified hoodlums, who operated in a black-coloured Corolla car.