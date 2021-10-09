Breaking News

Police repell attack on Station by unknown gunmen in Enugu

Latest Breaking News About Security in South East: Police repell attack on Station by unknown gunmen in Enugu IGP Usman Alkali Baba

Operatives of the Enugu State Police command on Friday repelled what could have been a bloody attack on Aguobu Owa police station in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state

According to village sources, the attack was repelled by officers on duty who put up appreciable resistance.

One of the sources told our correspondent said the gunmen stormed the station at about 9am in a black Toyota car but met stiff resistance from the officers on ground.

The source disclosed that in the course of the exchange of gunfire, a police officer sustained a bullet wound and quickly rushed to a hospital where, he was receiving treatment.

“The guys numbering about five came around 9am. They were driven in a car that looked like Toyota Corolla or Camry.

“It was exactly about 9.03 am that we started hearing heavy gunshots. We thought it was the usual victory gunshots until the sound continued. Few minutes later, they drove away but the policemen in the station continued shooting.

“It was around 9.48 am that the policemen drove one of their colleagues out. We later learned that he sustained injuries. But they did well,” a source said.

A police source also disclosed that many of the attackers escaped with serious gunshot wounds.

Confirming the incident, the command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe said: “Full-scale investigation has commenced to fish out the yet-to-be identified hoodlums, who operated in a black-coloured Corolla car.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

SDG-Nigeria-TVCNews

Nigeria marks U.N. Day with commitment to accelerate SDGs implementation

TVCN
Oct 24, 2017

Nigeria has celebrated the United Nations Day with a commitment to accelerate the implementation of…

NFF opens talks for Ghana friendly in London next month

TVCN
Feb 10, 2017

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has opened talks with Ghana FA with a view to arranging a friendly…

Real Estate professionals charged to be ethical

TVCN
Jan 14, 2018

Real Estate surveyors have been charged to discharge their duties in accordance with the ethics of their…

UNILAG Governing Council appoints Theophilus Soyombo as acting VC

TVCN
Aug 13, 2020

An acting Vice Chancellor has been appointed by the Governing Council of the University of Lagos as…

TVC News Special Reports

Latest Breaking News from Enugu State: Enugu residents call on FG to address challenges

Enugu Residents call on FG to address challenges

01 Oct 2021 3.16 pm

As Nigeria marks her 61st independence anniversary,…

Continue reading
Gov. Ugwuanyi swears in Justice Ozoemena as Acting Chief Judge of Enugu

Gov. Ugwuanyi swears in Afojulu Ozoemena as Acting Chief Judge of Enugu

08 Sep 2021 6.57 pm

Enugu state Governor Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi…

Continue reading

Fani Kayode Describes Rumour Against Governor Ugwuanyi as Fake News

28 Apr 2021 6.15 pm

Former Avaition Minister, Femi Fani Kayode…

Continue reading