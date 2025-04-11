The Imo State Police Command has dispelled false stories circulating on social media, alleging that some Fulani herdsmen on Thursday attacked the Owerri Correctional facility and freed inmates.

Spokesperson of the command, Henry Okoye, in a statement, said “The report is completely false.”

Mr. Okoye said “There has been no prison break, no attack, and no security breach in Imo State.

” The Owerri Correctional Facility remains secure, with police working alongside other security agencies to maintain peace and order across the State”.

He urged members of the public to disregard the fake news entirely and refrain from sharing or promoting such unfounded claims.

“This misleading report is a deliberate attempt to incite panic, provoke ethnic tension , and mislead the public. The Command strongly condemns the spreading of such misinformation”.

The Imo state police command said it has initiated a thorough investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for initiating and spreading this false report, adding that legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty of inciting panic through the dissemination of such misleading content.

The Command in synergy with other security agencies , remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

The command advised the public to rely solely on verified information from the Police and other responsible authorities.