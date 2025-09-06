Police in Anambra State have recovered two abandoned vehicles suspected to have been snatched in Awka, the state capital, and Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area....

State police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the recovery in a statement on Saturday, saying the suspects abandoned the vehicles and fled after a coordinated police chase.

Ikenga listed the recovered vehicles as a Lexus ES 350 with registration number Lagos – BDG 350 JR and a black Lexus RX 300 Jeep with registration number Anambra – AWK 31 DU.

According to him, the ES 350 was recovered along Parkers Road, Awka, around 10:10 p.m. on 4 September after four armed men, operating in an unregistered tricycle, blocked their victim on Ifite Road, Amaenyi, and forced him to abandon his car.

The RX 300 Jeep was recovered in the early hours of 5 September near Mummy Hotel, along the Owerri–Onitsha Expressway, Oba, after residents alerted the police to its presence.

Ikenga said both vehicles have been moved to police stations for safekeeping, while efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

He commended residents for their timely information and reiterated that police-public collaboration remains crucial to combating crime in the state.