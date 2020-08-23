Twelve days after his mysterious disappearance from Police custody, suspected serial killer Sunday Shodipe has been rearrested by traditionalists in the Iwo Road area of Ibadan.

Findings by TVC News indicate that the 19-year-old suspect was nabbed following vigorous and unrelenting rites by traditionalists who had been on the trail of the fleeing suspect who had earlier confessed to be the mastermind of series of gruesome killings in the Akinyele local council district of Ibadan.

Traditionalists who confided in TVC News revealed that Sunday Shodipe possesses potent supernatural as well as spiritual power which had made him evade arrest on several occasions.

It took the determination of traditionalists and concerted efforts with local vigilante to ensure the arrest of the 19-year-old suspect who the police have affirmed is in their custody.