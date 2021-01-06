Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Obehi Ehis Frank Ogbeh who escaped from the white house prison yard in Edo State during the EndSARS protest.

The prisoner was arrested following an information received by policemen at Agbado divisional headquarters that a middle aged man was seen around Angulis area of Agbado.

The residents were said to have alerted the police that the suspect’s look and conduct was suspicious.

Upon the information, the DPO Agbado division, Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his detectives to the area where the man was apprehended.

He was properly interrogated and confessed to the detectives that he was an inmate of white house prison in Edo State and was set free by hoodlums who attacked the prison yard during the EndSARS protest.

He further confessed that he relocated to the Agbado area in order to avoid being re-arrested.

The State Commissioner of Police, Edward A. Ajogun had directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further profiling.