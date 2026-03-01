The former Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has raised an alarm over a suspected impostor parading himself as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa. In a statement shared on his official X handle, Adejobi noted th...

The former Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has raised an alarm over a suspected impostor parading himself as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa.

In a statement shared on his official X handle, Adejobi noted that he had received several calls from the impostor with the aim of luring him to a conference call.

Adejobi further disclosed that the Police Force has launched an investigation to arrest the impostor.

He wrote, “Good day everyone. Pls, take note that the owner of this number has been impersonating the Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Obasa. He has made several calls to me, asking me to join a conference online.

“His intention is to send a link to me, and once i click on it, my WhatsApp will be hacked. Kindly note that he’s a fraudster. We are working on him already, but be careful and be warned not to be a victim.”

He further wrote, “I suspected him when I heard his voice, and speaking too much oyinbo with me. Mr speaker would even talk me in that manner. He even sounds like a foreigner.. anyway he’s not smart enough.”