The promotion was approved on the recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, in recognition of Hundeyin’s professionalism, integrity and outstanding performance in police communication and public engagement.

Hundeyin was appointed Force Public Relations Officer in 2025 as a Chief Superintendent of Police, succeeding Deputy Commissioner of Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Since assuming the role, he has played a key role in reshaping the public image of the Nigeria Police Force, leading initiatives aimed at rebuilding public trust, strengthening accountability and modernising police communication through digital platforms.

A seasoned police administrator and communicator, Hundeyin holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Language from Lagos State University and a Master’s degree in Legal Criminology and Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

His career spans several years in police public relations and administration. He previously served under former Force Public Relations Officer and Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Mr Frank Mba, worked at the Zone 2 Command and later at the Force Headquarters in Abuja. He also served as Spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command.

Colleagues describe Hundeyin as a disciplined and dedicated officer with strong leadership and administrative skills.

His elevation to Assistant Commissioner of Police is widely viewed as a reflection of consistent performance and the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to merit-based promotion and career progression.