Police parade top kidnap syndicate, murder suspect in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has Paraded a Kidnap Syndicate who has been behind Four Major high Profile Kidnapping, Robbery and Murder in the Past Few Years

They Were arrested by Men of the Rapid in Response Squad Following a Tip-off, after a “Successful” operation where an undisclosed amount of money was Collected from their Latest Victims

The Command’s Rapid Response Squad(RRS), based on a thorough investigation, arrested one Ogunremi Bunmi the son of Late Chief Ogunremi Sesan of Ado-Ekiti and one Ige Adu of Ikere-Ekiti for multiple kidnappings and other heinous crimes.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to be responsible for the kidnapping of one Olowo Bolaji in Ipoti-Ekiti on 29/01/2020. They also confessed to have kidnapped one Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami, a petrol dealer, who was kidnapped on 10/01/2021 in Ado-Ekiti.

The suspects confirmed that they were Responsible for the Kidnap of one Mrs Olalusi Dapo, the wife of a former Ekiti State Surveyor General in February this Year. Also they kidnapped the Late Chief Abiodun Ajayi earlier this year in Ado-Ekiti who jumped from their vehicle but later died in the hospital during treatment due to the injuries he sustained.

The Building where the suspects usually keep their victims was discovered by the Men of the RRS which is the house of one Late Chief Bafon located at Water Works in Ado Ekiti, (the father of one of the Suspects)

One of the Suspects, a Vulcanizer is the lead informant who alerts the Syndicate about Privileged Persons in the Society, Most of whom are unfortunately his Customers

Items recovered from the Suspects includes: Five locally made barrel guns, One Toyota Corolla Car,Thirteen rounds of live cartridges, and two locally made double barrel guns.

While effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects, the Command has declared a reward of Five Million Naira Naira(5,000,000:00) for anyone who supplies credible information concerning the whereabouts of the fleeing suspects

It would be recalled that the Command, on Thursday 4th November, 2021, recorded a Success during a joint operation of the Police and other Security agencies including the Amotekun Corp and the local hunters during which one of the kidnappers was killed by the security operatives while the victims were rescued.