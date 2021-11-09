Breaking News

Police parade top kidnap syndicate, murder suspect in Ekiti

Latest Breaki8ng News About Ekiti Security: Police parade top kidnap syndicate, murder suspect in Ekiti State Suspects Paraded by the Police In Ekiti State

The Ekiti State Police Command has Paraded a Kidnap Syndicate who has been behind Four Major high Profile Kidnapping, Robbery and Murder in the Past Few Years

They Were arrested by Men of the Rapid in Response Squad Following a Tip-off, after a “Successful” operation where an undisclosed amount of money was Collected from their Latest Victims

The Command’s Rapid Response Squad(RRS), based on a thorough investigation, arrested one Ogunremi Bunmi the son of Late Chief Ogunremi Sesan of Ado-Ekiti and one Ige Adu of Ikere-Ekiti for multiple kidnappings and other heinous crimes.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to be responsible for the kidnapping of one Olowo Bolaji in Ipoti-Ekiti on 29/01/2020. They also confessed to have kidnapped one Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami, a petrol dealer, who was kidnapped on 10/01/2021 in Ado-Ekiti.

 

 

The suspects confirmed that they were Responsible for the Kidnap of one Mrs Olalusi Dapo, the wife of a former Ekiti State Surveyor General in February this Year. Also they kidnapped the Late Chief Abiodun Ajayi earlier this year in Ado-Ekiti who jumped from their vehicle but later died in the hospital during treatment due to the injuries he sustained.

The Building where the suspects usually keep their victims was discovered by the Men of the RRS which is the house of one Late Chief Bafon located at Water Works in Ado Ekiti, (the father of one of the Suspects)

One of the Suspects, a Vulcanizer is the lead informant who alerts the Syndicate about Privileged Persons in the Society, Most of whom are unfortunately his Customers

Items recovered from the Suspects includes: Five locally made barrel guns, One Toyota Corolla Car,Thirteen rounds of live cartridges, and two locally made double barrel guns.

While effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects, the Command has declared a reward of Five Million Naira Naira(5,000,000:00) for anyone who supplies credible information concerning the whereabouts of the fleeing suspects

It would be recalled that the Command, on Thursday 4th November, 2021, recorded a Success during a joint operation of the Police and other Security agencies including the Amotekun Corp and the local hunters during which one of the kidnappers was killed by the security operatives while the victims were rescued.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Tembo set to debut for Zambia against Nigeria

TVCN
Oct 9, 2016

Zanaco skipper Ziyo Tembo is set to make his international debut for Zambia in today’s World Cup qualifier…

U.S. FDA stop firms producing kid-friendly packaged e-cigarette for sale

TVCN
Aug 24, 2018

The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stopped firms producing kid-friendly packaged e-cigarette…

Angry Trump replaces Defence Secretary

TVCN
Dec 24, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was replacing Defense Secretary Jim Mattis two months…

Customs intercepts containers of vegetable oil

TVCN
Nov 8, 2016

The Nigeria Customs Service, Tican Island Command recently intercepted twenty containers of vegetable…

TVC News Special Reports

Ekiti State imposes new restrictions to curb Covid-19 spread

23 Dec 2020 7.53 pm

The Ekiti State Government has imposed fresh…

Continue reading
Latest news is that COVID19: Ekiti Govt reintroduces ban on social gathering

COVID19: Ekiti Govt reintroduces ban on social gathering

10 Aug 2021 7.59 pm

Ekiti state government has re-enforced existing…

Continue reading
Latest Breaking News about Federal Allocation: Governors Advocate review of Allocation Formula, Restructuring

Governors Advocate review of Allocation formula, Restructuring

23 Aug 2021 11.15 am

Governors have called for the review of…

Continue reading