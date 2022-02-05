Police parade suspected killer of retired CSP Imo

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of suspected involved in the murder of a retired police officer at Mgbala Agwa Community, Oguta local government area of the State.

In a Statement by the Command’s Public relations officer Michael Abattam, a group of young men suspected to be cultists conspired and went to the house of one Christian Kpatuma, a retired Chief Superintendent of Police, a native of Mgbala, abducted and took him to a nearby bush where they killed him and later carried the corpse back and dump it in front of his compound.

On receipt of the information, the Operatives swung into action with a mandate to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

According to him, after diligent gathering of both forensic and technical intelligence, one of the suspects, Deberechi Chukwu, the leader of the cult group that killed the retired police officer, was arrested while escaping to a border state .

Abattam noted that In the course of the Investigation, it was revealed that, the suspect, Deberechi Chukwu is a notorious kidnapper and an escapee from the Imo Correctional Center Owerri, Imo State.

The suspect, after escaping from the Imo Correctional Centre, recruited young men into his cult group and were terrorising the Agwa community.

The police also gathered that the suspect was involved in the killings of a lot of security personnel in the state.