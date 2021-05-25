Ogun State Police Command, has paraded four members of armed robbery gang, who hijacked a trailer load of Golden Penny Flour, along Shagamu-ijebu ode express way on the 16th of April 2021.

The suspects were arrested on May 5 by the operatives of the Ogun State Police Command.

The suspects; Eze Anthony Sopruchuckwu, Eze Chijoke Edeh, Olalekan Ayodele Muritala and Samuel Johnson were all arrested following a report lodged at Ikenne divisional headquarters, that a trailer, with registration number ANG 57 LG, loaded with 600 bags of Golden Penny flour and driven by one Ahmed Tiamiyu was hijacked along the expressway, while the driver and his motor boy were taken to the bush, where their hands were tied to their backs and their mouths cellotaped, before taken away the truck and the flours.

According to a Statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, the commissioner of police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has directed that the case be transferred to Special Enquiry Bureau at state headquarters Eleweran for discreet investigation.

Mr Adejobi added that DSP Ade Akiti who led squad, swung into action and embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation.