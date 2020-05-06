The rivers state police command has paraded the alleged 5-man killer gang of three undergraduates of the Rivers State University and the University of Port Harcourt.

The prime suspect is alleged to have masterminded the abduction and killing after a foreign exchange deal with one of the victims went wrong.

Speaking at the police headquarters in port harcourt One of the suspects said he raped the only female victim and then insisted that all three be killed to cover up the crime.

Four of the suspects were arrested in Rivers state while the fifth was tracked down to Imo State.