Ogun state Police has paraded more than 100 criminal suspects, including fake drug manufacturers, cultists, armed robbers and rapists.

Briefing journalists at the Command’s headquarters in Abeokuta, the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson noted that he is determined to make the state hot for the criminal suspects and most of them were caught in the act.

He added that some of the arrested suspects were trailed to the border towns of Oyo State and to Ile-Ogbo in Osun state where they were arrested.

The Command also arrested some suspected cultists on July 7 where they were caught in the act of initiating and celebrating the 7-7 cultists anniversary.