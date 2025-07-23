Police authorities in Lokoja, Kogi State, have launched a manhunt for one Oluwapelumi Adebayo, who is suspected of luring a young photographer, Ayo Ayepekun, to his poultry farm and allegedly killing him....

The suspect, said to be a correctional officer, is believed to have stored the victim’s body in a refrigerator, placed it in a van, and driven away from the scene of the crime. The motive behind the alleged killing is not yet known.

TVC News gathered that the suspect reportedly returned to the scene, possibly to clean up, but was sighted by a group of alarmed residents and members of the local vigilante group.

Upon realising he had been seen, the suspect fled at high speed. The vigilante group gave chase, shooting at the vehicle’s tires and causing it to crash. Oluwapelumi reportedly escaped on foot and has not been seen since.

As of the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of both the suspect and the victim’s body remain unknown.

Family and friends of Ayo Ayepekun are urging security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure justice is served.