The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has confirmed receiving a formal petition from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over an alleged unruly incident involving renowned Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
Police Launch Investigation into KWAM 1’s Alleged Unruly Conduct at Abuja Airport
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has confirmed receiving a formal petition from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over an alleged unruly incident involving renowned Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. According t...