According to the petition, the incident, which reportedly occurred on August 5, 2025, allegedly involved conduct by the music icon that obstructed the safe operation of an aircraft, in contravention of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations, 2023.

Following the complaint, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Airport Command to immediately launch a comprehensive investigation into the matter. The probe will seek to establish the full circumstances surrounding the event and determine any breaches of law.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Tuesday, said the police are committed to ensuring justice is served and maintaining safety in Nigeria’s aviation sector. He assured aviation stakeholders of closer collaboration to enforce compliance with aviation safety regulations and strengthen overall security within the sector.