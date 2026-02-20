The Lagos State Police Command has launched a comprehensive anti-crime patrol operation along the state corridor of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal road to curb all forms of criminal activities. In a statement shared on the command’s official X handle on Friday, the operation was launched by the sta...

In a statement shared on the command’s official X handle on Friday, the operation was launched by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, in addition to the existing patrol vehicles stationed along the highway since December 2025.

According to the statement, the patrol teams are to operate around the clock to ensure continuous visibility, policing and rapid response capability.

The statement reads, “The Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has launched a dedicated anti-crime patrol operation along the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road to curb all forms of criminal activities on the corridor.

“Four (4) patrol teams have been deployed to the route. The patrol teams are to operate round the clock (24/7) to ensure continuous visibility policing and rapid response capability.”

“This is in addition to the existing several patrol vehicles stationed along the highway since December 2025,” the statement concluded.

TVC News previously reported that the Federal Government has raised fresh alarm over what it describes as widespread sabotage of critical infrastructure, with the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway emerging as a major flashpoint.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, told journalists in Abuja on Thursday that vandalism, illegal activities and indiscriminate waste disposal are undermining federal investments in roads and bridges across the country.

Describing the situation as “alarming and unsustainable,” Umahi said the ministry is locked in a “daily fight” to prevent the destruction of public assets.